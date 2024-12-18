Crime and Courts

Dennis Hernandez pleads guilty to making threats against UConn and Brown

Dennis Hernandez
Bristol Police and the Connecticut Department of Correction

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, has plead guilty to making threats against the University of Connecticut and Brown University, as well as multiple individuals, last year.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Hernandez could face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to transmitting communication containing a threat to injure.

He is accused of making threats against UConn and Brown, as well as individuals.

The former UConn quarterback was arrested on July 19, 2023 after a victim called Bristol police to say Hernandez's mental health was deteriorating and that he was planning a school shooting, according to an arrest warrant.

Court documents and statements made in court show that Hernandez communicated with a person through Facebook Messenger on July 6 and 7, 2023, and made multiple statements threatening to carry out a shooting at UConn.

According to the warrant, Hernandez said that he’d gone to the University of Connecticut and Brown University to “map the schools out,” and was planning a school shooting.

In a statement, Hernandez said, "I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go I’m taking down everything. And don’t give a f*** who gets caught in the crossfire," according to officials.

The arrest warrant said Bristol police notified UConn police about the messages and provided them with information about a vehicle, and they were able to locate it on campus on July 7, 2023.

On July 18 and 19, 2023, Hernandez allegedly made multiple Facebook posts threatening to harm or kill three people who live out-of-state, including a state court judge, according to the DOJ.

In a text, Hernandez said, "We're taking lives if s*** isn't paid up," officials said.

After his arrest on July 19, 2023, Hernandez was taken to New Britain Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

He has been in custody since his arrest. Sentencing is set to take place on Feb. 6.

The FBI and Bristol Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

