Dennis Hernandez sentenced after making threats against UConn and Brown

Dennis “DJ” Hernandez, brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, has been sentenced after making threats against the University of Connecticut and Brown University, as well as multiple individuals, in 2023.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, time already served, and three years of supervised release.

Hernandez plead guilty on Dec. 18 to transmitting communication containing a threat to injure.

The former UConn quarterback was arrested on July 19, 2023 after a victim called Bristol police to say Hernandez's mental health was deteriorating and that he was planning a school shooting, according to an arrest warrant.

Court documents and statements made in court show that Hernandez communicated with a person through Facebook Messenger on July 6 and 7, 2023, and made multiple statements threatening to carry out a shooting at UConn.

According to the warrant, Hernandez said that he’d gone to the University of Connecticut and Brown University to “map the schools out,” and was planning a school shooting.

In a statement, Hernandez said, "I would recommend remaining away from there because when I go, I’m taking down everything. And don’t give a f*** who gets caught in the crossfire," according to officials.

The arrest warrant said Bristol police notified UConn police about the messages and provided them with information about a vehicle, and they were able to locate it on campus on July 7, 2023.

On July 18 and 19, 2023, Hernandez allegedly made multiple Facebook posts threatening to harm or kill three people who live out-of-state, including a state court judge, according to the DOJ.

In a text, Hernandez said, "We're taking lives if s*** isn't paid up," officials said.

After his arrest on July 19, 2023, Hernandez was taken to New Britain Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

He has been in custody since his arrest, and will now be released.

While on supervised release, Hernandez will have to continue mental health and substance abuse treatment. He will also have to allow his electronic devices to be monitored by the U.S. Probation Office.

Terms of his release also say he is prohibited from visiting UConn and other locations that he targeted in his threats.

The FBI and Bristol Police Department assisted with the investigation.