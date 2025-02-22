Dental clinic in Waterbury offers free care to kids

On Saturday morning, the Staywell Community Health Center in Waterbury opened its door to uninsured kids for free dental work.

“We started about 18 years ago,” said StayWell Health Care President and CEO Don Thompson. “It stopped during COVID and we decided to start it again and see how it goes.”

Six local dentists and several volunteers provided free cleanings, x-rays, fillings, sealants and more.

“Coming in, the staff all had smiles on their faces,” said Ashley Jonelis, of Waterbury. “I didn’t feel like I was being judged in anyway.”

She has four children and brought two of them to the clinic. She says she’s facing recent financial challenges after her partner lost his job.

“Money has been extremely tight because right now we’re just on my income and with four kids to support,” she said.

The event organizers say they were prepared to service up to 54 kids. The clinic was free to the public and welcomed walk-ins.

“We’re really excited to see that many and really make a difference for them,” said StayWell Health Care Chief Development Officer Christine Bianchi.