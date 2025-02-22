Waterbury

Dental clinic in Waterbury offers free care to kids

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

On Saturday morning, the Staywell Community Health Center in Waterbury opened its door to uninsured kids for free dental work.

“We started about 18 years ago,” said StayWell Health Care President and CEO Don Thompson. “It stopped during COVID and we decided to start it again and see how it goes.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Six local dentists and several volunteers provided free cleanings, x-rays, fillings, sealants and more.

“Coming in, the staff all had smiles on their faces,” said Ashley Jonelis, of Waterbury. “I didn’t feel like I was being judged in anyway.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She has four children and brought two of them to the clinic. She says she’s facing recent financial challenges after her partner lost his job.

“Money has been extremely tight because right now we’re just on my income and with four kids to support,” she said.

The event organizers say they were prepared to service up to 54 kids. The clinic was free to the public and welcomed walk-ins.

Local

Cheshire 3 hours ago

Fire at building in Cheshire causes heating oil tank leak

Plainville 3 hours ago

Train derailment closes Route 372 in Plainville

“We’re really excited to see that many and really make a difference for them,” said StayWell Health Care Chief Development Officer Christine Bianchi.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us