Parenting

Department of Children and Families celebrates dads with ‘Best Dads by Par' golf outing

By Julia LeBlanc

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) is honoring fathers involved with their agency in a unique way ahead of Father’s Day Weekend.

On Thursday, the company invited its clients to The Vue in Hamden for a free round of golf.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“I’m just having fun. That’s what golf’s about. Just go out there, enjoy yourself, have fun, meet new people,” said Gregory Palyo, of Shelton, who is a foster father to a 4-year-old girl.

Palyo was joined on the golf course by his biological son as they played in honor of their granddaughter and niece who came into their care.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“It brings me so much joy and everybody that does it I think they're amazing people. I think what you do for another child, or I mean teens too, it’s amazing what people are doing for these kids,” Palyo said.

Dozens of others came out for the shotgun-start game, hitting nine holes. Many of them are fathers of all dedications, including biological, foster, kinship and adoptive dads.

“I am here for my foster daughter, Sophia. She is 4. We've had her since birth,” Chris Weller, of Oxford, said. “It's just an overwhelming feeling. Even though they’re not my biological child, they feel like it. Every kid needs love and a parent to give it.”

Local

Connecticut 2 hours ago

Several Connecticut beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels

Employment 5 hours ago

State Department of Labor holding statewide job fair Thursday

It’s something DCF said around 3,000 Connecticut children are dealing with every day as they wait to get out of foster care and into permanent homes.

Many of the dads at the event were encouraging others to get involved, including those who have been fostering for years and are waiting to adopt their child.

“I say, do it. Save a child's life. You know that’s what you’re doing. You’re saving a child,” Palyo said.

“It’s definitely worth the risk. The state of Connecticut needs foster parents to step up,” Weller said.

This article tagged under:

Parenting
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us