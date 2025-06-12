Department of Children and Families celebrates dads with ‘Best Dads by Par' golf outing

The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) is honoring fathers involved with their agency in a unique way ahead of Father’s Day Weekend.

On Thursday, the company invited its clients to The Vue in Hamden for a free round of golf.

“I’m just having fun. That’s what golf’s about. Just go out there, enjoy yourself, have fun, meet new people,” said Gregory Palyo, of Shelton, who is a foster father to a 4-year-old girl.

Palyo was joined on the golf course by his biological son as they played in honor of their granddaughter and niece who came into their care.

“It brings me so much joy and everybody that does it I think they're amazing people. I think what you do for another child, or I mean teens too, it’s amazing what people are doing for these kids,” Palyo said.

Dozens of others came out for the shotgun-start game, hitting nine holes. Many of them are fathers of all dedications, including biological, foster, kinship and adoptive dads.

“I am here for my foster daughter, Sophia. She is 4. We've had her since birth,” Chris Weller, of Oxford, said. “It's just an overwhelming feeling. Even though they’re not my biological child, they feel like it. Every kid needs love and a parent to give it.”

It’s something DCF said around 3,000 Connecticut children are dealing with every day as they wait to get out of foster care and into permanent homes.

Many of the dads at the event were encouraging others to get involved, including those who have been fostering for years and are waiting to adopt their child.

“I say, do it. Save a child's life. You know that’s what you’re doing. You’re saving a child,” Palyo said.

“It’s definitely worth the risk. The state of Connecticut needs foster parents to step up,” Weller said.