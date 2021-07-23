Department of Consumer Protection Investigating Complaints Against Danielson Contractor

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection issued a statement announcing that it is investigating a home improvement contractor from Danielson after receiving multiple complaints about his work.

According to DCP, they've received 27 complaints about Justin Lanno and his business, CT Heat Pros LLC, since January. In the notice, DCP said that Lanno was not appropriately licensed for some of the work he's reportedly done.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The complaints accuse the company of improper or incomplete installations of HVAC units, issues with integrating new systems with existing ones, piping water leaks, inappropriately sized duct work, instances where no permits were pulled for work done, missed appointments, unanswered requests for refunds and other shoddy workmanship.

When NBC Connecticut reached out to Lanno for comment, he said his company does have the appropriate licensing. A search of Lanno's company on the state database showed that while the company itself is not licensed to do heating and cooling work, there is a contractor who was appropriately licensed and registered under the company name.

In an email, Lanno said the validity of the allegations is non-existent and that they have hired a lawyer.

DCP is requesting anyone with information on Lanno and his work to contact them as part of the investigation. They also offered the following tips for anyone looking to have work done in their home.

Every person doing the installation of the heating, piping, cooling, and duct work must be licensed through DCP, after successfully passing their occupational licensing examination.

Home Improvement Contractors are extremely limited in the scope of work they can complete.

Consumers can request to see the licenses and apprenticeship cards of the installers at their home.

To ensure proper installation of the systems, good workmanship and code compliance for the installation: A permit must be obtained from the local municipal building department before any work is started in the home or on the property. Once the permit is obtained, the work can proceed.

You can file a complaint with DCP by emailing dcp.investigations@ct.gov or calling 860-713-6180. Consumers may also file a complaint online or chat directly with a member of the DCP Complaint Center by visiting ct.gov/DCP and clicking “File a Complaint.”