Department of Correction Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Department of Correction employee who works at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Monday.

DOC said the employee has been self-monitoring at home since Wednesday, March 18 and last entered Garner on Tuesday, March 17.

Effective Monday, anyone entering a DOC facility will be screened, including a temperature check. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed in. No other staff or any offenders at Garner have shown any COVID-19 symptoms.

DOC is working with the state Department of Pubilc Health to ensure proper protocol is being followed.

So far, 415 in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten patients have died.