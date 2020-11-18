Department of Correction Inmate Dies of COVID-19 Complications

An inmate in the Department of Correction system has died of complications related to COVID-19, department officials said Wednesday.

Officials said the 45-year-old man was transferred from Osborn Correctional Institution to the hospital on October 15. He died Wednesday.

He is the first COVID-19 related death since May and the eighth since the pandemic began, according to the department's COVID-19 dashboard.

The man entered the system in October 2018 and was serving a three-year sentence for third-degree burglary and second-degree strangulation.

“This is a sobering reminder that we cannot let our guard down when it comes to the coronavirus. We will continue to take the necessary precautions to limit its spread within our facilities,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros in a statement. “My condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

The Department of Correction has done several rounds of mass testing on their population. Officials said their positivity rate is coming in just under 1%.

For more details on COVID-19 in Connecticut prisons, click here.