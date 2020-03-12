Department of Correction Restricting Visitors to State Prisons

Among other steps, the Connecticut Department of Correction has issued visitor restrictions at all of its facilities in response to the growing coronavirus crisis.

DOC officials said Thursday that while they have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any state prison, they are taking steps to safeguard against the virus.

The agency is suspending all social visits starting Friday, March 13. In the meantime, they will offer prisoners two free phone calls per week for the next 30 days.

“We are well aware of the importance of visits to the offender population,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook in a media release. “This is a difficult, but necessary decision. We have no choice but to take whatever steps necessary to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

They are also banning volunteers, suspending all community inmate work crews, limiting nonessential inter-facility transfers of inmates, and suspending tours. Recreation will be limited to one housing unit at a time.

Crews are also cleaning and disinfecting prisons across all three shifts.

For more information on the DOC’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.