Department of Energy and Environmental Protection employee accused of impersonating officer

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection employee is accused of impersonating a police officer in Old Saybrook when he pulled over children in a car and has been arrested.

Police said Richard Swan, 59, of Old Saybrook, was in a state-issued DEEP vehicle with red and blue emergency lights when he stopped three children in a vehicle around 11 p.m. on April 27 and detained them.

Swan showed a badge and asked the children, who were all under 18, for their licenses, according to police.

He then called the police department during the incident, identified himself as a “DEEP officer” and provided the children’s identities to police officers.

Old Saybrook police said Swan doesn't have authority in his capacity with DEEP to perform motor vehicle stops and he has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

“It is disturbing that an individual would violate the public’s trust by misrepresenting themselves as a Police Officer and even worse to juveniles,” Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael A. Spera said in a statement.

“We will not tolerate this unsafe behavior in Old Saybrook and I fully support the victims’ pursuit of justice after their frightening experience,” Spera added.

Swan is being held on a $5,000 bond, which he is expected to post. He is due in Middletown Superior Court on June 11.

