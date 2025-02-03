Jobs

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection looking to hire for seasonal jobs

Hammonasset on may 2
NBCConnecticut.com

Spring and summer might feel like they are a long way off, but the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is recruiting for seasonal jobs.

They are looking for lifeguards and people to work in outdoor recreation, conservation, forestry and law enforcement. Learn more about the opportunities here.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They are looking for staff to conduct scientific research, stock trout, keep parks and boat launches open, conduct wildlife research and more.

DEEP said compensation ranges from $16.35 to $20 per hour for most positions and starts at $20 per hour for lifeguards.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Seasonal job openings

Here are some of the seasonal job openings

Western Connecticut

Local

New Haven 10 mins ago

Office of Inspector General releases preliminary report on police shooting that killed man in New Haven

WNBA 2 hours ago

Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her

The need for staff is higher in the western part of the state at locations including in Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Macedonia Brook State Park in Kent, and Black Rock State Park in Litchfield, Thomaston, and Watertown.

Positions include ticket booth attendants, maintainers, crew leaders, campground office staff, campground supervisors, interpretive guides, park rangers and more.

Learn more here.

Lifeguards

Lifeguards, lifeguard supervisors, and beach directors are needed for state parks with swimming areas.

Learn more here.

Law enforcement

DEEP is looking for people to protect and patrol parks as seasonal patrol officers, such as Environmental Conservation or EnCon Rangers, who provide public safety through education, outreach, and enforcement.

Learn more here.

Natural resources

Seasonal staff are needed for the Fisheries, Wildlife, and Forestry Divisions on projects related to natural resources conservation, research, outreach, education and more.

Boating

The Boating Division has opportunities for  boating education, boat launch maintenance and more.

Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Jobs
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us