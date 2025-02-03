Department of Energy and Environmental Protection looking to hire for seasonal jobs

Spring and summer might feel like they are a long way off, but the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is recruiting for seasonal jobs.

They are looking for lifeguards and people to work in outdoor recreation, conservation, forestry and law enforcement. Learn more about the opportunities here.

They are looking for staff to conduct scientific research, stock trout, keep parks and boat launches open, conduct wildlife research and more.

DEEP said compensation ranges from $16.35 to $20 per hour for most positions and starts at $20 per hour for lifeguards.

Seasonal job openings

Here are some of the seasonal job openings

Western Connecticut

The need for staff is higher in the western part of the state at locations including in Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Macedonia Brook State Park in Kent, and Black Rock State Park in Litchfield, Thomaston, and Watertown.

Positions include ticket booth attendants, maintainers, crew leaders, campground office staff, campground supervisors, interpretive guides, park rangers and more.

Learn more here.

Lifeguards

Lifeguards, lifeguard supervisors, and beach directors are needed for state parks with swimming areas.

Learn more here.

Law enforcement

DEEP is looking for people to protect and patrol parks as seasonal patrol officers, such as Environmental Conservation or EnCon Rangers, who provide public safety through education, outreach, and enforcement.

Learn more here.

Natural resources

Seasonal staff are needed for the Fisheries, Wildlife, and Forestry Divisions on projects related to natural resources conservation, research, outreach, education and more.

Boating

The Boating Division has opportunities for boating education, boat launch maintenance and more.

Learn more here.