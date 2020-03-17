Department of Labor Sees Influx in Unemployment Claims

The state Department of Labor has seen tens of thousands of unemployment claims since Friday, a department spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to DOL spokesperson Steve Jensen, the department has received 20,000 new claims since Friday, with 10,000 on Monday alone, as more workers find themselves without jobs amid the growing coronavirus crisis.

Many workers are in fear of losing their jobs as states order closures of restaurants, bars, theatres, gyms and more.

Certain requirements have been waived to allow people to more easily access benefits while the pandemic unfolds, including measures like waiving part of the federal job search program that requires face-to-face meetings.

The state is encouraging people to file for unemployment benefits online.