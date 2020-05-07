unemployment claims

Department of Labor to Hold Briefing on Unemployment Today

connecticut department of labor
NBCConnecticut.com

The state Department of Labor will be holding a briefing this afternoon on the processing of unemployment claim applications.

The briefing, scheduled for 1 p.m., comes a day after Connecticut chief operating officer, Josh Geballe said the department encountered a bug in the system to run the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program as they were doing testing.

"This is an entirely new system that had to be stood up from scratch," Geballe said.

Local

Hamden 1 hour ago

Hamden to Say Thank You to Front-Line Workers With Parade

first alert forecast 3 hours ago

Sunny Skies Today; Winter-Like Temps & Snow This Weekend

The Department of Labor is working to fix the problem as fast as possible, according to Geballe.

Last week, Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said the final application process would be available for the self-employed by the middle of this week. The glitch has pushed that back.

"All of that explanation, of course, is no solace to the people who are waiting for these benefits to come," Geballe said.

Westby will be joined by Deputy Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo today to provide updates on the state and federal unemployment insurance programs, including the PUA program.

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates

Those who are self-employed or part of the gig economy have historically not been eligible for unemployment. That changed when the coronavirus devastated the economy in March and led to 30 million people losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

The federal government passed the PUA benefit program to help those who work for themselves.

It is actually a two-step process to apply for the PUA benefits. The first part of the process has been open for self-employed residents for weeks, but it's the second step that is not yet open.

When it is up and running, the second step in the application process will be available here.

The website for the Department of Labor says it has processes nearly 395,000 of the 451,000 claim applications it has processed.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

unemployment claimscoronavirusCOVID-19Department of Labor
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us