Department of Transportation begins work to replace bridges on I-95 in West Haven

Construction is underway on Interstate 95 in West Haven to replace two bridges and improve the traffic flow in the area, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Transportation has begun construction to replace two bridges that are more than 70 years old, which carry Interstate 95 over 1st Avenue and the Metro-North Railroad train tracks.

The project also includes extending the southbound lane from exit 44 to create a continuous travel lane, which the governor’s office said will ultimately serve as an exit-only lane for exit 43 to reduce congestion, enhance traffic flow and improve safety.

The cost for the project and $136.5 million and the governor’s office said 90% of the cost will be covered by federal funds and the other 10% will be in state funds.

State officials do not expect traffic to be disrupted for most of 2025 because the initial work includes construction on the foundation for the new bridges on the ground level at 1st Avenue and at the railroad crossing underneath the highway.

Later in 2025, the northbound entrance ramp at 43 will close and a detour will be routed through nearby state roads.

The project will be done in stages through 2027, with three lanes of traffic maintained in each direction during daytime hours, the governor’s office said.

“This project is a long-term investment in public safety and mobility, not only for West Haven but for the entire region,” Lamont said in a statement. “Beyond improving infrastructure, it’s also creating good-paying jobs that support local families and strengthen Connecticut’s workforce. Thank you to Connecticut Department of Transportation crews and contractors who are delivering on these critical projects across the state.”

You can learn more and subscribe for construction updates at i95westhaven.com.