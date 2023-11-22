Derby firefighters cook up Thanksgiving meals for seniors

Firefighters in Derby are cooking up Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people living in the city's senior centers.

The fire department said this is the ninth year they've done it. They cooked up 12 turkeys, fixings and dessert, and then packaged and dropped off meals to 135 seniors.

The majority of those meals went to people living in the city's four senior housing complexes: Stygar Terrace, Guadiano Terrace, Hallocks Landing and Cicia Manor.

Authorities said all of the food was donated by a couple of generous donors.