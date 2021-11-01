Derby

Derby High School to Forfeit Last Five Varsity Football Games of Season

Derby High School is forfeiting the last five varsity football games of the season.

The school’s athletic department made the announcement on Sunday afternoon and said it is because of the number of eligible healthy players.

Derby is forfeiting games against Oxford, Seymour, Ansonia, Gilbert and Shelton.

They said CIAC guidance requires them to forfeit contests if they cannot in good faith reschedule postponed games.

The school plans to play a scrimmage against Ansonia on Thursday, Nov. 11, which is senior night for the Derby High School football and cheerleading seniors.

The school is also finalizing details for a second scrimmage before Thanksgiving.

