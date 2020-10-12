Derby Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"After feeling slightly "under the weather" starting this past Friday, Oct. 9, I kept a close eye on my symptoms through the weekend," Dziekan said in a Facebook post.

The mayor said he kept a close eye on his symptoms through the weekend and he decided to get tested for COVID-19 after presenting a low-grade fever.

Dziekan said other than some cold-like symptoms, he is feeling okay.

Derby City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 13 to allow for a deep clean of the building, the mayor said.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District will be conducting contact tracing and anyone who was in close contact with the mayor toward the end of last week will be tested for COVID-19 through Griffin Hospital.