Derby Officer Was Justified for Firing at Car in Ansonia: Officials

Following a lengthy investigation, the Office of Inspector General has determined that the Derby officer who shot a person firing at a passing car in Ansonia was justified in his actions.

The incident happened in April 2021 near the Derby line. The officer shot the man in the leg, according to police.

Police said a patrol officer was at a traffic light at Division Street and Atwater Avenue when two men in distress approached the police vehicle, pounded on the window and asked for help. The officer had the men move to the curb while assessing the situation and one of the people appeared to have fired several shots at a passing vehicle.

The officer fired at the person who had the gun, striking him in the leg, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"[The officer] exited his vehicle in order to render assistance to the person, who said he was being chased. During their brief encounter, the man continuously fidgeted and touched his waistband. The other male opened the rear driver’s side door and began to enter the cruiser and [the officer] told him to stop," the report states.

According to the report, the suspect followed a car, lifted up his shirt and took out a revolver, firing several shots. As a result, the officer pulled out his gun and fired one gunshot at the suspect, who then turned around and ran toward the officer. That's when the officer fired more rounds at him until he fell to the ground.

The officer has been a member of the police department for about 13 years. In their report, investigators said that the officer justifiably used deadly force given the circumstances of the incident.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Corneilus Mccullough of Derby. Officers said they found a gun at the scene.

"The investigation establishes that at the time that Officer Foley discharged his firearm, Mr. McCullough was unlawfully firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle or threatened imminent use of deadly force against Foley," the report states.

Mccullough told investigators he didn't have a gun because he didn't have a license, however authorities said he "often talked in circles."

Mccullough, who was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of his injury, was later taken to Connecticut State Police Troop G and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $300,000 bond.