Derby Twins Make History as High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian

For the first time in Derby's 114-year history, a set of twins have been ranked valedictorian and salutatorian.

Cayla Cayer-McCarthy and her sister Alysa have been honored with the titles for their Derby High School class of 2023.

Cayla is Derby High School's valedictorian and Alysa — who is two minutes older - is salutatorian.

"By the end of the first semester, she passed me by that one-hundredth of a point," Alysa said.

Both are big into athletics, school activities and volunteering. From pre-K until now, they've been pretty much inseparable.

That will change next year though as Cayla is going to the University of Kentucky to study animal science on the veterinarian track, while Alysa will head to Storrs to study environmental and psychological sciences.

"I think its going to be a little bit of change, but I think we'll both get used to it as the year goes on," Cayla said.

So how do they feel about representing Derby High School's class of 2023 with the top titles?

According to Alysa, "It's kind of cool to be like the history makers."

"We worked our butts off during COVID and made sure all that work was put to good use," Cayla added.

But their story wouldn't be complete without the woman whose always encouraged them to give it their all - their mom.

"I grew up in this small town of Derby, I was born and raised here and seeing the history behind it makes me even more proud," their mom Brenda said.

Her and her husband's biggest challenge now is what team they'll root for.

"Being that one is going to be UConn-bound and one is Kentucky-bound, guess we'll be watching a lot of basketball," Brenda said.