Derek Jeter to throw out first pitch at World Series Game 3 on Monday

Former Yankees captain and shortstop Derek Jeter will throw out the first pitch for Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday night, Major League Baseball announced.

Jeter, a Yankees legend who won five World Series with the Bronx Bombers, is currently a broadcaster for FOX Sports and is part of the pre- and post-game shows for the World Series.

The Yankees are probably hoping that some of Jeter's championship history and experience will spread to the team, which is down in the Series 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sep 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter at Old Timer’s Day before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 16, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Derek Jeter appears on the Fox pregame show before game two between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros of the ALCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Leslie Odom Jr. to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Game 3

Singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr., known for his role as Aaron Burr in the musical "Hamilton," will perform the national anthem at Game 3 Monday night.

Who is performing "God Bless America"?

Actor and Broadway star Aaron Tveit, who starred in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," will perform "God Bless America" during the seventh inning stretch.

So when does Game 3 begin?

Game 3 will be played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT.

What is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a full look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 28, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Dodgers at Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

Yankees at Dodgers, Friday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Saturday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Who has home field in the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The Dodgers had a better regular-season record (98-64) than the Yankees (94-68), giving Los Angeles home-field advantage in the World Series.

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series on?

All World Series games will air on Fox.

How to stream the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series live online

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.