Despite COVID-19 Changes, School Districts Say They Are Ready for Students' Return

For many families, their kids go back to school next week, and school districts say they’re ready.

A lot has changed over the holiday break though, from at-home test kits being handed out to rising COVID-19 numbers to changes to CDC quarantine timeline recommendations.

“At-home test kits are most valuable as kind of a canary-in-the-mine situation,” said Tolland Public Schools Superintendent Walter Willett.

Students in Tolland head back to the classroom next Monday, and Willett says the testing kits the state is handing out to families could make a difference in preventing spread.

“It’s going to really empower families to be proactive. Without the tests, it’s difficult to know is this a cold or something else,” said Willett.

But in some cases, the at-home version of the test won’t be enough.

“If we have a child who has symptoms and gets a negative on a rapid antigen home test, we’re going to be looking for a PCR or different test that’s going to be more effective at making sure that’s a true negative,” said Willett.

Willett says the state health department so far hasn’t universally accepted at-home tests as proof. Health officials say they’re less sensitive than PCRs, and it’s possible to get a false negative with at-home tests.

“We rely on the state department of public health for their guidance on that, and I know they’re reviewing all options as it relates to the acceptance of home tests. So we’re waiting to hear what they say,” said Hartford Director of Health Liany Arroyo.

The state health department is expected to talk to superintendents early next week which is when further guidance could be given. School districts are also expecting more information from the state on whether or not the CDC’s recent recommendation of a shorter quarantine period will be accepted.

For now, school districts say they’re ready for students to head back into the classroom next week and will adjust any guidelines or policies as needed.

“We’ve been doing this since March 2020. We’re all experienced with it. We all know how to handle it. We all know how to mitigate it,” said Willett.

The state health department says guidance continues to evolve on how at-home tests will be used going forward.