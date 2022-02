New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and members of the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will hold a news conference to announce plans for the 2022 St.Patrick’s Day Parade, which is scheduled for Sunday, March 13, according to a news release from city officials.

The news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the front steps of New Haven City Hall.

