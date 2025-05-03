Detectives seek help identifying man accused of robbing bank in Thompson

State police are looking for your help identifying a man that was seen on surveillance video robbing a bank in Thompson on Thursday.

Troopers were called to Hometown Bank on Riverside Drive at around 12:30 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities learned that an armed robbery took place, and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 man of average build with medium brown eyes. He was wearing a black face covering, a black Columbia zip-up sweatshirt with a lime green zipper, black fingerless gloves, black pants and black shoes, according to police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The man allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from a bank teller. He left the bank with $3,250 and got into a smaller black SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, with Massachusetts plates, that was parked at town hall.

The car was last seen going north on Route 12 toward Massachusetts. The armed robbery is under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-779-4922.