Detour for Water Main Replacement Project on Route 140 in Windsor Locks Begins Today

A section of Route 140 in Windsor Locks will be closed to traffic starting today for a water main replacement project.

Officials said Route 140, also known as Elm Street, will be closed between Center Street and West Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting today. A detour via West, Spring and Center streets will be put in place through the end of July and police will help with traffic control.

During the water main replacement project, crews are expected to replace more than 7,700 feet of water main, according to officials. The water main that is being replaced was put in approximately 70 years ago, they added.

Experts said the project will improve reliability of water service, will enhance water quality and will supply more water to hydrants that are on the road.