Diaper Bank of CT Launches Massive Statewide Donation Drive

The Diaper Bank of Connecticut is launching a massive statewide donation drive to help families struggling to get diapers for their kids.

The organization is pushing to collect half a million diapers from generous donors by mid-October.

On Monday, volunteers from Liberty Bank went through hundreds, if not thousands of boxes of diapers that were donated by local retail stores, grocery chains and those individuals who have the means to give.

No matter the size, color or brand—they're taking all they can get.

The Diaper Bank of CT said before the pandemic, one in three families with children aged three and younger struggled with diaper needs. 48% reported delaying changing a diaper to extend their diaper supply.

According to the organization, this could lead to a number of issues, including diaper rash or bladder infections in babies.

"If not treated or those conditions not changed, there can be really severe health consequences," Janet Alfano, executive director of the Diaper Bank of CT, said.

"I'm a mom of three so lucky for me that I'm not struggling, but I feel bad for the mothers that are, so we're out to make a difference in our community," Liberty Bank volunteer Joann Kokorrus said.

Diaper Bank of CT is accepting donations at drop-off locations for their Healthy Baby Diaper Drive until Oct. 15. For a full list of those locations, click here.