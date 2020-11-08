Did You Feel That? 4.0M Earthquake Strikes Mass., Impact Felt in Conn.

People in Connecticut reported feeling their homes shake on Sunday morning.
The USGS confirmed that a magnitude 4.0 Earthquake occurred 9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Mass., around 9:10 a.m. The depth of the earthquake was 15.1 km.
Viewers across the state in towns such as Danielson, Enfield, Groton, Newington, Mystic, Vernon, Windsor and Woodbury said they felt the impact.
NBC Boston said some of their viewers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island also reported feeling the earthquake.
The seismograph in Westport captured the earthquake as well.
On the Richter magnitude scale, this morning's earthquake (magnitude 4.0) is considered a "light" earthquake, which is often felt and could cause some minor property damage.
A meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boston said his house has a new stress crack after the earthquake.
It's unclear if there are other reports of damage.