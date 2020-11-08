Did You Feel That? 4.0M Earthquake Strikes Mass., Impact Felt in Conn.

People in Connecticut reported feeling their homes shake on Sunday morning.

The USGS confirmed that a magnitude 4.0 Earthquake occurred 9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Mass., around 9:10 a.m. The depth of the earthquake was 15.1 km.

The National Weather Service @NWSBoston reports that the USGS has recorded a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Buzzards Bay at 9:10 a.m. 911 call volume has increased; please do not use 911 except for emergency calls. — City of New Bedford (@NewBedford_MA) November 8, 2020

Viewers across the state in towns such as Danielson, Enfield, Groton, Newington, Mystic, Vernon, Windsor and Woodbury said they felt the impact.

NBC Boston said some of their viewers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island also reported feeling the earthquake.

The seismograph in Westport captured the earthquake as well.

Here's the sesimograph in Westport from this morning's earthquake. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/LqanEgfPNL — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) November 8, 2020

On the Richter magnitude scale, this morning's earthquake (magnitude 4.0) is considered a "light" earthquake, which is often felt and could cause some minor property damage.

A meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Boston said his house has a new stress crack after the earthquake.

Well that is a new stress crack... bummed that my house felt it but I didn’t since I was in the hot tub haha #earthquake2020 pic.twitter.com/RDi1fqvctn — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) November 8, 2020

It's unclear if there are other reports of damage.