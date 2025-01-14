Did you get a text this week saying you owe money? Experts share ways to avoid scams

Are you one of the many people who received a scam text saying you owe money?

People we spoke with said they did receive a text over the weekend requesting money for an EZ Pass violation.

Deb Paulson is one of the many people in Connecticut who received a text saying she owed money to the Mass DOT.

She said she immediately knew it was fake.

“That would be impossible, so... delete,” Paulson said.

She told us what she does when she receives a scam text.

“I say, I don't know this person," said Paulson. "They are not in my contact list, so I swipe, and where it says delete and report, I hit the little button.”

We spoke with the experts to help you avoid becoming a victim.

Kaitlyn Krasselt, the communications director with the CT Dept. of Consumer Protection, told us what red flags to look out for.

“Sometimes they are really sophisticated and can look legitimate,” said Krasselt.

She said to be mindful of where you've been.

“Did you even drive through tolls recently, or over the past weekend? Does the tolling agency have your contact information?” said Krasselt.

She said if not, then you are in the clear.

But what are some other things to look out for if someone reaches out from what seems like a government agency?

“Look up the phone number and website you know to be legitimate and accurate, and if that does not align with the information you have and have been contacted with," said Krasselt, "then it is probably a scam.”

These steps should help you avoid becoming a victim. But what happens if you do?

“Contact your credit card companies if you have given out your credit card information," Krasselt said. "And one of the major credit reporting agencies to freeze your credit.”