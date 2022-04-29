Diesel Prices Hit Historic High in Connecticut

Truck drivers are getting a painful pour of reality at the pump. AAA said the average cost of diesel per gallon in Connecticut is $5.47 and nationally, its $5.18.

AAA said this is the highest diesel has ever been in the state of Connecticut.

"For my boss' sake, I hope the prices go back down," one truck driver said.

"I just put about $350 in this one so imagine that times 15 every day," he continued.

At the TA truck stop in Southington, one truck driver filled up for $575 at $6.25 a gallon. We saw another delivery driver who filled up for $600.

Experts with the energy industry said the current spike in diesel prices is pushing up the cost of all kinds of goods.

"You could see a lot of little things come in short supply, groceries, tires, I mean, all stuff that we get delivered, consumer goods. If trucks aren't rolling, they're not gonna get it," Jim Vitali, president of Tuxis Ohrs Fuel, said.

His company delivers and supplies gas, heating oil and diesel for people around the state.

"We have contracts out for hauling which we're taking an awful bath on, but even if we try to price a new customer, or a delivery today, we don't know what it's gonna cost tomorrow," Vitali continued.

Vitali said he hopes more customers appreciate the fact that most consumer products arrive by trucks powered by diesel engine. That includes ships and barges, trains and trucks, and even some airplanes run on diesel fuel.

"So yes, we're paying a lot of money for diesel fuel getting it delivered to our customer, but we paid a lot of money getting things to us," Vitali said.