‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to feature a fourth Connecticut restaurant

There is so much good food in Connecticut that another local restaurant will be featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

In the next episode of this season, “Meaty to Meatless,” Guy Fieri and sportscaster Dan Patrick will “chow down on some gangster Greek” in Stamford.

Kouzina, Stamford - Friday, Nov. 10, 9 p.m.

The show will be visiting Kouzina Greek Taverna and Bar and the Triple D website includes a recipe for the restaurant’s pastitsio.

Kouzina is located at 223 Main St. in Stamford

The episode will air on Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.

This is the fourth episode this season to feature a Connecticut restaurant.

Il Pastaficio, Greenwich - Saturday, Nov. 4, 4:30 a.m.

Il Pastaficio in Greenwich was featured on the "From Chicken to Noodles," episode, which will air again on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 4:30 a.m.

See Il Pastaficio’s truffle lasagna recipe here.

Il Pastaficio is located at 213 East Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

Grigg Street Pizza - Greenwich, Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 p.m.

For the “East, South West” episode, the show went to Grigg Street Pizza in Greenwich. That episode will air again on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 p.m.

Grigg Street Pizza is located at 1 Grigg St. in Greenwich.

Corbo’s Deli, Stamford - Friday, Nov. 10, 11 p.m.

In the “Sandwich Fest” episode, Fieri visited Corbo’s Deli in Stamford. That episode will re-air on Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 p.m.

Get Corbo’s recipe for Bao here.

Learn more about the deli here.

Corbo's South Side is located at 90 Washington Boulevard in Stamford.

Corbo's Deli West is located at 470 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich