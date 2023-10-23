connecticut restaurants

 ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' to feature another CT restaurant this week

This is the third week in a row.

The Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” is going to feature another Connecticut restaurant for the third week in a row.

This week, Guy Fieri will be showing off Corbo’s Deli in Stamford.

The local deli will be in the "Sandwich-Fest" episode that airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

"In Stamford, Connecticut, a real deal deli is putting out the bomb belly bao and a righteous Reuben," the show description says.

See recipes here.

The local trifecta of tasty started at Il Pastaficio in Greenwich.

It was featured on the "From Chicken to Noodles," episode.

Then, Fieri and his team visited Grigg Street Pizza in Greenwich for the “East, South, West” episode.

While these are the three most recent Connecticut restaurants to be on the show, they are certainly not the only ones.

This is season 38 of the show and the “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” website lists some of the places it has visited by state.

Learn more here.

