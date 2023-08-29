Groton

Dirt bike riders left victims at scene of fatal Groton crash: police

Long Hill Road in Groton
NBC Connecticut

A woman died and another person was critically injured after the dirt bike they were on collided with a car in Groton Monday night, according to police.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Long Hill Road and Meridian Street Extension.

A group of as many as a dozen dirt bikes were riding around town when they went through traffic and one of the dirt bikes collided with a car that had the right of way, according to Police Chief Louis Fusaro Jr.

Two people on the dirt bike were thrown to the ground and left behind by the other riders, who took off with the bike that was involved in the crash, Chief Fusaro said.

The woman died of her injuries and the other person is in critical condition, he said.

Detectives are looking for video of the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash or who may have video is asked to call Groton police at 860-441-6712.

Local

