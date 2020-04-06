Dirt Bikes, ATVs Seized as Police Crack Down on Illegal Riding

Hartford police seized multiple vehicles Sunday during a crackdown on illegal riding of dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.

Police said they've received multiple complaints of reckless riding on streets and in parks across the city. On Sunday, police seized five dirt bikes, four ATVs, and two motorcycles, and the riders were issued summons arrests. The suspects were not identified.

The seized vehicles will be held until the cases are resolved, and only if the rider can produce paperwork proving ownership.

The city has used similar enforcement in the past to combat the continued problem of illegal riding in the city.

Police cannot chase these riders, so they rely on information from the public to find out where the vehicles are garaged. Tips can be made anonymously to the Hartford Police Department.