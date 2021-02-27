Baby Found in Trash Can Now in Mass. State Custody

It certainly shocks the conscience -- who is more innocent than a newborn baby?

It’s difficult to imagine what would have happened if there wasn’t a woman walking from work to her car who could hear the cries of that baby coming from a trash can in Dorchester on Friday afternoon.

The baby, found inside a trash can in front of Pat's Pizza near Dorchester Avenue and Adams Street, was discovered by Silvana Sanchez, a woman who works nearby.

Police say that a baby found in a trash can in Dorchester is expected to be OK.

Sanchez said she found the baby after hearing crying from inside the trash can.

"I thought it was, like, puppies, because it just sounded fake," Sanchez said.

Hours after that terrifying discovery, this community is still in disbelief.

Fortunately, two paramedics responding to a call nearby were able to arrive to the scene within seconds.

"No way is there a baby in this trash can right now, no way, reality came to life when they cut the bag open and the EMTs said it's a baby and they ran over to the truck and I saw the baby come out," Sanchez said.

A newborn baby was found in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a passerby heard a noise coming from a trash can.

Police tell us the mother of the baby has also been located. They were both treated at a Boston hospital and are expected to be okay.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families said Saturday it has taken emergency custody of the child.

It's unclear if charges will be filed in the case.