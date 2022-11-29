Discounted Big E Tickets Go on Sale Ahead of Holidays

As you decide what you will be giving for gifts this holiday season, the Big E is offering discounted tickets for the fair next year.

The Big E runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 and discounted tickets are available online at www.TheBigE.com and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the box office. The Big E Under the Tree holiday special is valid through New Year’s Day.

Discounted 2023 Big E Ticket Prices

Single-day admission tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children 6 to 12.

Midway Magic Vouchers are $30.

Opening-day tickets, which can be used only on Sept. 15, are $10.

17-Day Value Passes are $50 for adults, $20 children age 6 to 12. The Big E said the offer includes four free Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold.

Cream puff and éclair vouchers are $30 for a six pack and they are good for any combination of cream puffs and eclairs.

All tickets, passes and vouchers are “print at home” documents. Learn more online here www.TheBigE.com/holidaytickets.