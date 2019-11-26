Discounted Tickets Available for 2020 Big E in Time for Holidays

If you’re looking for a gift idea for family members or friends who love the Big E, now’s the time to order them.

The Big E announced that 2020 Big E advance discount tickets are ready now.

Ticket options available include single day admission tickets – $12 for adults and $8 for children between the ages of 6 and 12.

Midway Magic Vouchers are available for $25. Opening Day tickets, which are good for use on Sept. 18 only, are $10; and 17-day value passes are $40 for adults or $20 for children age 6 to 12. The offer includes four free Giant Slide tickets for each Value Pass sold.

All tickets, passes and vouchers are “print at home” documents. For more information, go online at www.TheBigE.com/holidaytickets.

There are other events at the Eastern States Exposition over the year.

Yuletide at Storrowton runs on Dec. 7 and 8, all the Yuletide Week happenings run from Dec. 10 to 14.

The 104th edition of The Big E takes place from Sept. 18 to Oct. 4.