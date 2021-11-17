Disney Cruise Lines To Require All Eligible Guests To Receive COVID-19 Vaccination

Disney Cruise Lines will now require all passengers of their cruise line to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday.

After a phased relaunch, the cruise line will be requiring all vaccine-eligible guests ages 5 and above to be vaccinated by the time of sailing beginning Jan. 13, 2022.

Those who are not able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken three days and 24 hours before their sail date.

Tests should be either a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted, according to the announcement.

This news comes at the time of a number of vaccine mandates across the state and country.

In addition, passengers who are vaccinated must upload proof of vaccination.

All guests will be required to take a COVID-19 test, paid for by Disney Cruise Line, at the terminal before boarding. The test at embarkment can be considered the second test for unvaccinated guests, according to Disney Cruise Line's website.

All guests ages 2 and above, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings while indoors on the cruise lines.

The cruise line also noted they will continue to hold health and safety measures as directed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as by medical experts, such as enhanced cleaning, crew member training and promoting physical distancing.

For more information, visit Disney Cruise Line's website.