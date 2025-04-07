The following content is provided by Yale New Haven Hospital. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Connecticut news team. Click here to learn more about Yale New Haven Health.

Every 9 minutes, a name is added to the national transplant waiting list, with nearly 99,000 people across the U.S. waiting for the call that could save their lives. Nationally, more than 48,000 transplants were performed in 2024, with more than 7,000 of these from living organ donors, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. In 2024, 30 heart transplants were performed through Yale New Haven Hospital Heart and Vascular Center, all underscoring the immense need for organ donors, and greater awareness surrounding the practice.

Organ donation is one of the most profound ways to give others a second chance at life, and yet, the need for donors continues to outweigh the rate of donations, largely due to far-flung myths and misconceptions that that tend to dominate the conversation. Whether you’ve never considered it before or have been on the fence, now is the perfect time to learn more about you can sign up to save a life.

Myth: “I’m too old to be a donor”

In fact, there is no age limit to become a donor. Doctors evaluate the condition of organs, not the age of the donor. People in their 70s and 80s have successfully donated organs that saved lives.

Myth: “My medical history disqualifies me”

Like age, most medical conditions don’t automatically disqualify someone as a donor. Even individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure may still be eligible to donate, and each care is reviewed individually.

Myth: “I can’t donate while I’m alive”

Living donation is a powerful way to help others while continuing to live a healthy life, and many transplant centers like, Yale New Haven Transplantation Center, provide comprehensive support for living donors. The process involves extensive medical evaluation and testing, education and support. Even if one is not a match for a kidney donation, options remain to help another recipient get a kidney transplant through a kidney “swap” or “exchange.”

“The biggest myth is that living donation and deceased donor transplant are equal, which they are not. Getting a living donor transplant also helps everyone as it removes one person from the waitlist so the person behind them moves up on the list,” said Sanjay Kulkarni, MD, medical director, YNHHS Center for Living Organ Donors.

Myth: “If I’m a registered donor, doctors won’t try to save me in an emergency”

This is one of the biggest and most harmful misconceptions. Medical professionals are bound by oath to prioritize saving their patients’ lives, and organ donation will only be considered after all lifesaving efforts have been exhausted.

Myth: “If I donate, I or my family will be charged”

The costs of organ donation are covered by the recipient’s insurance, or through transplant programs. This includes medical tests, surgery and follow up care. Organ donation is a generous lifesaving act, and neither the donor nor their family will ever be charged for such a gift.

To learn more about becoming an organ donor or to learn more about living organ donation, visit Yale New Haven Health.