Dispute at Wolcott Bar Leads to Shooting, Man in Critical Condition: PD

A dispute at a bar in Wolcott led to a shooting on Saturday morning and a man is in critical condition, according to police.

Wolcott Police said they were notified about a man and his brother who walked into Bristol Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head and arm around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, investigators learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute that started at a bar in Wolcott, close to the Bristol town line.

Police said the man had been shot while he was a passenger in his brother's car while they were driving north on Wolcott Road towards Bristol.

In the beginning of the investigation, authorities said it was unclear which town the shooting took place in. Initially, Bristol police said they found evidence in the roadway of Route 16 near East Road in their town. Investigators said they later learned the shooting happened on Wolcott Road in Wolcott and Wolcott took over the investigation.

Detectives said they later learned both the man and his brother, along with the suspects had been inside the bar when the brother accidentally bumped into one of the suspects and words were exchanged. Investigators said the suspects then left the bar and a short time later the victims also left.

The victims saw the suspects' car turning south onto Wolcott Road and then the victims turned north, police said. Suddenly the suspects' vehicle made a u-turn, got behind the victims and shots were fired, authorities added.

The man who was shot was transferred from Bristol Hospital to St. Francis Hospital and is is listed in critical condition, police said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.