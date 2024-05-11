Groton

Disturbance under investigation at park in Town of Groton

By Cailyn Blonstein

A disturbance is under investigation at a park in the Town of Groton on Saturday.

Police said the disturbance is at Poquonnock Plains Park. Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

In a Facebook post, police said they wanted to clarify reports they've seen on social media and emphasized that the disturbance is not an active shooter situation.

If you witnessed the incident, you're urged to contact police at (860) 441-6712.

Investigators have not released any other details about the disturbance.

