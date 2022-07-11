Cheshire

Dive Crews Search For Missing Swimmer in Cheshire Park

Cheshire police department logo
NBCConnecticut.com

Dive crews are searching a pond at Mixville Park in Cheshire for a missing swimmer.

Police and firefighters responded to the park around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after the 18-year-old was reported missing.

The teen was last seen swimming in the pond, according to police.

Divers were called in to search below the surface of the water.

The search was suspended around 9 p.m. Sunday and resumed again at 8 a.m. Monday, police said.

The park was closed to visitors overnight and during the search Monday.

