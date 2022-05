A dive team has responded to Lakewood Park in Waterbury on Sunday afternoon after an empty canoe was found floating just offshore.

Officers were called to Lakewood Park around noon to assist firefighters after personnel found an empty canoe floating just offshore of the lake with nobody inside.

According to police, firefighters and the Region 5 Dive Team are currently checking the area of the lake for precautionary purposes only.

There are no additional reports of any activity in the area.