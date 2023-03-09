Pedestrian Crash Closes Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

Hamden Police said part of Dixwell Avenue is closed as police investigate a pedestrian crash Thursday night.

The police department said the road is closed between Putnam Avenue and Church Street.

Dixwell Avenue will remain closed for the foreseeable future, police said. The pedestrian's extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.