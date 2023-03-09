Hamden

Pedestrian Crash Closes Dixwell Avenue in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

Hamden Police said part of Dixwell Avenue is closed as police investigate a pedestrian crash Thursday night.

The police department said the road is closed between Putnam Avenue and Church Street.

Dixwell Avenue will remain closed for the foreseeable future, police said. The pedestrian's extent of injuries is unknown.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us