Dixwell Social Lounge's Liquor License Suspended Indefinitely

The state Department of Consumer Protection has suspended Dixwell Social Lounge's liquor permit indefinitely after police reported finding COVID-19 violations at the Hamden social club on Halloween weekend.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 because of a report of a fight and said they found around 500 people, a lack of social distancing and no masks.

Police contacted the Quinnipiack Valley Health District to report the alleged COVID-19 violations.

Health officials cited the club for several violations, including failing to ensure that customers are wearing masks, failing to ensure customers remain 6-feet apart, permitting a large gathering inside an establishment, and permitting a public health nuisance on your property. police said.

The Quinnipiack Valley Health District issued a cease and desist order on the Dixwell Social Lounge. The club is now closed indefinitely, according to police.

On Friday, Commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protections, Michelle Seagull, signed a summary suspension of the liquor permit for Dixwell Social Lounge.

Hamden Police Department contacted the Department of Consumer Protection on Wednesday about a violation of rules in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Liquor Control Division, police said officers found around 500 people even though only 125 people were allowed in the lounge at the time as well as no social distancing or face masks. it said people were drinking alcohol without consuming food, and that a DJ was performing at a distance that violated COVID-19 rules.

DCP said it also obtained video and there were cars in the parking lot with plates from multiple states, in addition to a large party bus.

The governor's office released a statement saying it supported the action by the city of Hamden.

“The Lamont administration applauds the work of local authorities in Hamden to enforce the sector rules that are designed to protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Max Reiss, communications director for Gov. Ned Lamont. "We continue to see local officials standing up across the state to look out for the health and well-being of their residents, and that sends a clear signal that they are taking the virus seriously."