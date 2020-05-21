DMV Extends Deadlines for Expiring Credentials

The Department of Motor Vehicles has extended the previously announced 90-day extension for expiring credentials to 180 days as the state continues to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

This means eligible credentials set to expire between March 10, 2020 through June 30, 2020 will be covered for 180 days from the expiration date.

The following items are covered by the extension:

All Licenses, Permits and Identification Cards

All Registrations Including International Registration Plan (IRP) and Boat Registrations

Emissions Testing and Retesting

Permanent Disability Placard

Business Licenses

Temporary Registrations for those obtained after March 10.

New Residents: For any person who moved to Connecticut after March 10, 2020, the deadline for obtaining a license, registration, or emissions inspection in Connecticut will be extended by 180 days.

Suspension Related Matters: Suspensions that take effect between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 will be delayed by 180 days as a result of failure to attend an Operator Retraining or Child Safety Seat Program, or nonpayment of fees due to a returned check or rejected payment.

VIN Verification waived until September 10, 2020

School Bus Proficiency Tests

Ignition Interlock Devices: Waives violations and penalties associated with failing to meet 30-day recalibration of ignition interlock devices until September 10, 2020.

Many services were put on hold when DMV branches closed in March. The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed limited services at two locations, but is requiring customers to schedule appointments online first

For more details, visit CTDMV.info or call 860-263-5700 or 1-800-842-8222.