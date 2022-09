The state Department of Motor Vehicles' system was down for around half an hour Thursday morning and the department said the issue has been resolved.

On Thursday morning, the department warned people who have an appointment on Thursday to expect delays.

Officials said a faulty switch caused the outage.

They said online services were still available and were not impacted by the outage.

