DMV suspends ‘Shining Star' driving school's license

The state Department of Motor Vehicles said it has suspended the business license of Shining Star Driving School at 294 Main St. in Manchester.

The DMV said it’s because of violations of statutes and regulations the agency uncovered and the charges stem from an investigation that began when state inspectors noticed irregularities in the school’s operation.

“As the state agency that regulates driver education providers in the state of Connecticut, DMV takes this action seriously,” DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera said in a statement. “We stand ready to work with affected customers, and also give this business an opportunity (to) restore its license and complete the training owed to its students.”

The DMV said it is prepared to work with customers who are enrolled in the school to help them understand their options.

Customers are asked to call the DMV at 860-263-5096 or email dmv-detu@ct.gov for additional information.

The agency has said it offered the owner of Shining Star Driving School a stipulated agreement, which includes a fine, with terms to immediately restore the business license to provide instruction to students already enrolled.

The owner has until Sept. 15 to agree to the terms of the agreement, according to the DMV.

Guerrera said officials met with the owner earlier today and they are optimistic and hopeful that “she will comply with the stipulated agreement, allowing her to reopen her driving school in the near future.”

DMV will provide additional updates on this business on its website at https://ct.gov/dmv.