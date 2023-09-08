Connecticut DMV

DMV suspends ‘Shining Star' driving school's license

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles

The state Department of Motor Vehicles said it has suspended the business license of Shining Star Driving School at 294 Main St. in Manchester.

The DMV said it’s because of violations of statutes and regulations the agency uncovered and the charges stem from an investigation that began when state inspectors noticed irregularities in the school’s operation.

“As the state agency that regulates driver education providers in the state of Connecticut, DMV takes this action seriously,” DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera said in a statement.  “We stand ready to work with affected customers, and also give this business an opportunity (to) restore its license and complete the training owed to its students.”

The DMV said it is prepared to work with customers who are enrolled in the school to help them understand their options. 

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Customers are asked to call the DMV at 860-263-5096 or email dmv-detu@ct.gov for additional information. 

The agency has said it offered the owner of Shining Star Driving School a stipulated agreement, which includes a fine, with terms to immediately restore the business license to provide instruction to students already enrolled.

The owner has until Sept. 15 to agree to the terms of the agreement, according to the DMV. 

Local

meriden 16 mins ago

Meriden police arrest teen accused of setting fire to stolen car at Hubbard Park

Connecticut State Police 1 hour ago

Judge rejects CT troopers' union request to bar release of names in fake ticket probe, for now

Guerrera said officials met with the owner earlier today and they are optimistic and hopeful that “she will comply with the stipulated agreement, allowing her to reopen her driving school in the near future.”

DMV will provide additional updates on this business on its website at https://ct.gov/dmv.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut DMV
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us