DNA from hat, beer can leads to arrest of suspect in 2020 home invasion in Canterbury

Police have arrested a suspect in a 2020 home invasion an assault in Canterbury after DNA from a hat and a beer can left at the scene matched DNA from an inmate in the state Department of Correction system, according to state police.

The investigation started the afternoon of Jan. 15, 2020, when state police responded to an apartment in Canterbury to investigate a home invasion where one of the residents was hit in the head with a rock.

Three people were home at the time, including one resident who had just returned home from work.

They told state police that there was “aggressive knocking” at their front door, then three men who they didn’t know “kicked the door in,” the arrest warrant says.

The victims and intruders got into a fight and one of the intruders hit a resident in the head with a rock, injuring him to the point that he needed to go to the hospital, according to state police.

Another resident was also hit the head with a rock and did not seek medical attention.

During the altercation, one of the victims grabbed a kitchen knife and they were able to push the suspects out of the house, the warrant states.

One injured resident was taken to the hospital and police investigated at the home.

Amid the findings were several beer cans outside the residence, which led police to believe that the men had been waiting for the victim to come home from work, state police said.

State troopers, detectives and members of the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad took part in the investigation and took swabs from several items, including a hat with the name of Plainfield shop on it and several beer cans, to obtain DNA.

But no matches came up and police temporarily suspended the case in May 2020, state police said.

Then, in August 2023, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Troopers notified troopers that they had a positive match to a Plainfield man who was in Department of Correction custody, state police said.

Authorities then obtained a search and seizure warrant for his DNA to compare it with the DNA obtained at the scene and they have secured an arrest warrant.

Police said he has denied being involved and presented the possibility that someone had stolen his hat and wore it during the crime, but the man’s DNA was also found on a beer can left at the scene, according to state police.

The suspect was found Monday at Danielson Superior Court for an unrelated court appearance and charged with home invasion and assault in the second degree.

He was held on a court-set $100,000 bond and turned back over to the Department of Correction to be arraigned.