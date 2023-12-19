Do you recognize this dog? Dog found abandoned near Naugatuck industrial park

Animal control in Naugatuck is searching for the owner of a dog who was found abandoned near an industrial park over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of an abandoned dog at the Naugatuck Industrial Park on Saturday.

According to police, the dog was found near a plastic transport-type crate in the road. It is believed the dog was confined for a prolonged period.

Naugatuck Police

Both the dog and the crate were found covered in feces.

Investigators are asking the community for help to find the dog's owner or anyone who may have seen the dog be abandoned.

Any information that could help in the investigation should be reported to Naugatuck Animal Control at (203) 729-4324. Confidential tips can also be shared through the tip line at (203) 720-1010.