Naugatuck

Do you recognize this dog? Dog found abandoned near Naugatuck industrial park

By Cailyn Blonstein

Naugatuck Police

Animal control in Naugatuck is searching for the owner of a dog who was found abandoned near an industrial park over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of an abandoned dog at the Naugatuck Industrial Park on Saturday.

According to police, the dog was found near a plastic transport-type crate in the road. It is believed the dog was confined for a prolonged period.

Naugatuck Police
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both the dog and the crate were found covered in feces.

Investigators are asking the community for help to find the dog's owner or anyone who may have seen the dog be abandoned.

Any information that could help in the investigation should be reported to Naugatuck Animal Control at (203) 729-4324. Confidential tips can also be shared through the tip line at (203) 720-1010.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us