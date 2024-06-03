Do you recognize this dog? She was left on the side of the road in Wolcott

Do you recognize this dog? Police are asking for information from the public after a dog was left on the side of the road in Wolcott over the weekend.

The female dog was found by police near Diamond Road and Nichols Road on Sunday around 11 a.m.

The Wolcott Dog Pound said she was found with a container of food, some of which was dumped on the road.

Anyone who may live in the area or anyone with information should contact Wolcott Animal Control at (203) 879-7620 or Wolcott Police Department at (203) 879-1414.