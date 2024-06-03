Wolcott

Do you recognize this dog? She was left on the side of the road in Wolcott

By Cailyn Blonstein

Wolcott Dog Pound

Do you recognize this dog? Police are asking for information from the public after a dog was left on the side of the road in Wolcott over the weekend.

The female dog was found by police near Diamond Road and Nichols Road on Sunday around 11 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Wolcott Dog Pound said she was found with a container of food, some of which was dumped on the road.

Anyone who may live in the area or anyone with information should contact Wolcott Animal Control at (203) 879-7620 or Wolcott Police Department at (203) 879-1414.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Wolcott
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us