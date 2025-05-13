Do you recognize this woman? Meriden police ask for public's help identifying woman

Do you recognize this woman? Meriden police are hoping you can help them identify her.

The woman was found in front of CVS on Broad Street in Meriden around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She was wearing a denim dress and khaki pants.

She has brown eyes and brown hair with brown highlights. Police believe she is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and she weighs about 160 pounds.

"Aside from evident memory loss, the unidentified female appears to be in relatively good health," police said.

When the woman was found, she had no ID on her and she has not been able to help officers with her identity.

If you recognize her or have any information about her identity, you're asked to call police at (203) 630-6215.