Meriden

Do you recognize this woman? Meriden police ask for public's help identifying woman

Meriden Police Department

Do you recognize this woman? Meriden police are hoping you can help them identify her.

The woman was found in front of CVS on Broad Street in Meriden around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She was wearing a denim dress and khaki pants.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

She has brown eyes and brown hair with brown highlights. Police believe she is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and she weighs about 160 pounds.

"Aside from evident memory loss, the unidentified female appears to be in relatively good health," police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

When the woman was found, she had no ID on her and she has not been able to help officers with her identity.

If you recognize her or have any information about her identity, you're asked to call police at (203) 630-6215.

This article tagged under:

Meriden
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us