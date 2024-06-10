Do you recognized this dog that was dumped in Naugatuck?

Do you recognize this dog? He was dumped near a pond in Naugatuck last week.

The dog, which is estimated to be about 8-months-old to 1-year-old was found last Monday off of Great Hill Road by Schildgen Pond. He was rushed to Central Veterinary Hospital to be treated for heat stroke and other medical concerns.

The dog survived severe heat stroke and reportedly has obvious signs of neglect. Animal control officials said the signs include being underweight and having poor body condition, severe skin infections and an older, untreated injury to the left side of his neck that has caused a severe infection and impacts his eye.

Since being in the ICU at the hospital, the dog has made a recovery and has been released. He is currently in the care of Naugatuck Animal Control and is not available for adoption.

Naugatuck Animal Control and Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for the dog's condition and abandonment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (203) 729-4324 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-4324.